Chicago Huntsmen, Empire start 2-0 in online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series

Will they face off in another grand final?

The online era of the 2020 Call of Duty League season has started with two of the most popular teams advancing to the semifinals of this weekend’s tournament.

The Chicago Huntsmen and Dallas Empire both won today to advance to tomorrow’s single-elimination bracket in the online 2020 Call of Duty League Dallas Home Series. Chicago took down the Paris Legion 3-1, while Dallas beat the Toronto Ultra 3-2 to move to 2-0 in group play.

Paris kicked off today’s action with a hard-fought 250-230 win over the Huntsmen on Gun Runner Hardpoint. But after that map one loss, Chicago took over the series.

Envoy put on a show in map two, St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, dropping 15 kills and getting an ace in round 10 to give the Huntsmen the 6-4 victory.

Chicago carried that momentum into a 174-147 win on map three, Gun Runner Domination, followed by another close Hardpoint. A well-rounded slaying effort by the Huntsmen on St. Petrograd helped Chicago secure the 250-231 map four win and 3-1 series victory over Paris.

The Empire started the second qualifier match of the day against the Ultra with a nail-biting 250-235 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. Rookie phenom iLLeY led the way in map one with 35 kills. Dallas’ other young superstar, Shotzzy, then dropped 14 kills to help the Empire take Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-2.

Toronto refused to go down without a fight, though. They won Hackney Yard Domination 156-145 and Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-204 to push the series to a decisive fifth map. But the Search and Destroy prowess of Dallas was on full display on Piccadilly. The Empire took map five 6-2 to seal the 3-2 series win over Toronto.

Although Chicago and Dallas are done playing for the day, today’s action is far from over. Two more teams will join the Huntsmen and Empire in the Dallas Home Series semifinals by the end of the day.

The Dallas Home Series continues with an elimination match between the Minnesota RØKKR and Seattle Surge. You can watch all the action on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.