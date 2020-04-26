Chicago Huntsmen avenge Subliners loss, advance to bracket in online 2020 Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series

A day after falling to the last-placed New York Subliners, the Chicago Huntsmen won two matches, the last of which against New York, to clinch a spot in the championship bracket at the Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series.

In their matchup against the Subliners yesterday, the Huntsmen fell behind two games. The rematch almost began the same way, with New York jumping out to a 1-0 lead. Chicago took Arklov Search and Destroy to tie the series.

After narrowly winning the Domination, the Huntsmen pulled out a St. Petrograd Hardpoint victory to win the series and punch their proverbial ticket to the single-elimination championship bracket tomorrow.

Related: Group play and bracket results for online 2020 Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series

To get to their match against New York, the Huntsmen had to defeat the London Royal Ravens earlier today. The two Hardpoint maps, St. Petrograd and Azhir Cave, were decided by a combined 22 points, although Chicago won in both instances. Chicago took the sole Search and Destroy game to get their rematch against the Subliners.

Chicago will be joined by the Dallas Empire, Atlanta FaZe, and Seattle Surge. The Empire and FaZe pushed through their respective groups without a loss while Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas in the Group B qualifier match.

Bracket play begins tomorrow at 3pm CT.