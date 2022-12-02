Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.

The game is getting great reviews across the board, being praised for its lengthy RPG story, customization, and fun strategic gameplay. But is this new hot Marvel game playable on the Steam Deck?

Here’s the skinny on Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ playability on Valve’s handheld PC.

Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?

Image via 2K Games

Right now, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is marked as “Unknown” on Steam Deck, but it should be considered “Playable” soon. The performance is not great, there are various interface issues, and it’s not suggested to play on the Deck. But there’s some good news on the horizon.

“Yes, there are [plans for Steam Deck],” Firaxis senior producer told Dexerto. “However, we don’t have Steam Deck fully supported at launch. There’s some optimization and some other technical work, some UI work that we want to get done to make sure it is the best experience for players and it’s gonna be coming post-launch.”

The game is indeed playable right now, but it’s a tough play on Steam Deck as it currently stands. It’s quite difficult because the performance is so poor, the mouse cursor stays on screen, and the UI is generally really difficult to navigate with.

There’s currently no release window for Steam Deck compatibility on Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For now, it appears that your best bet for playing the game on PC is sticking to desktop.

“[Steam Deck is] an amazing system, and it does work for a lot of games, but there’s some optimization that we still need to need to do, and we’ll be announcing more when we know what that specific date is going to be,” DeAngelis said.