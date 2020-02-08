Call of Duty website leaks Modern Warfare Season 2 details early

An early look at Season Two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has leaked a bit early on the Call of Duty web site, as caught by CharlieIntel.

A slew of new info was dropped on the site, including confirmation that Ghost will be a playable Operator and unlocked instantly by purchasing the Season Two Battle Pass.

Call of Duty News on Twitter Call of Duty website also has this very short 7 second video up on Season 2 for Modern warfare https://t.co/kuzyouX04c https://t.co/1HYZQ7TeUF

Other details shown on the site include the confirmation of two new weapons, the GRAU 5.56 rifle and Striker 45 submachine gun, the latter of which looks to be CoD classic SMG, the UMP 45.

Some other images teased weapon blue prints, new gear, new Operator skins, and over 80 additional items to unlock in the Battle Pass, including XP tokens, watches, and more.

A short video teaser on the site shows some of the new Operator skins in action, using the new weapons on new, unknown maps.

Screengrab via CharlieIntel

All will be revealed when Modern Warfare Season Two drops this Tuesday, Feb. 11.