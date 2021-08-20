Call of Duty: Warzone update buffs High Alert perk, makes changes to C58, EM2, and Krig 6

A small update has just gone live for Call of Duty: Warzone, but its changes could have some big implications.

The update is an addendum to the season five patch notes, but it has a significant change in one of the season’s newest additions, the High Alert perk. The perk will now allow the player to hear the footsteps of enemies using Dead Silence.

🛠️A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes an update to the High Alert Perk, several Bug Fixes, and Weapon balancing.



The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended (see August 20th):https://t.co/9vjUyoXnO9 pic.twitter.com/fOiBVBV2xw — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 20, 2021

This is a huge change, especially considering the prevalence of Dead Silence throughout Warzone’s entire existence. The Dead Silence Field Upgrade can be looted off of the ground, and triggering it allows the player to move much faster, and move completely silent too. Now, it finally has a hard counter in High Alert.

Three Black Ops Cold War assault rifles are also on the table for changes in this update. The C58, EM2, and Krig 6 all have seen some nerfs that are significant enough that they could change how the guns are used in a game-to-game basis.

The C58 has had its recoil increased, and had its max damage range, ADS speed, and bullet velocity decreased. The brand new EM2 has had its upper torso multiplier decreased, but its ADS speed penalty has been reduced. And the Krig 6, one of Black Ops’ launch guns, has had its minimum damage and maximum damage range decreased.

Some bug fixes were also included in the patch notes, which can be read in full below:

Gameplay

Perks:

High Alert – Slot 2 (Red) This Perk will now allow the Player to hear the footsteps of enemies using the Dead Silence Field Upgrade. This change only applies to Warzone.



Bug fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the ZRG 20mm (BOCW) scope glass to appear white while held in idle position.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from accessing the Store Tab while using the Warzone client in languages other than English.

Fixed an issue related to the “Puncture Wound” Nail Gun (BOCW) Blueprint dynamic icon.

Fixed an issue that caused the Fennec (MW) to ignore its proper ballistics trajectory.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from applying a sticker to the Cane (BOCW).

Fixed various issues related to gifting the Season Five Battle Pass.

Weapons

Assault Rifles