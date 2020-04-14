Call of Duty: Warzone receives Scopes and Scatter Guns playlist in latest patch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone received a patch this morning that introduced a few playlist changes and gameplay fixes.

The new Scopes and Scatter Guns trios’ playlist in Warzone features a unique experience that consists of only shotguns and snipers. Modern Warfare players can enjoy a few new playlists and Drop Zone in hardcore and core playlists, as well as various fixes in multiplayer and Warzone.

The unique Scopes and Scatter Guns playlist replaces the standard trios mode, so teams of three will be stuck with this option for the foreseeable future.

Multiplayer fans can now enjoy the Drop Zone game mode in both hardcore and core playlists, as well as two new playlists. The Stir Crazy playlist consists of 10-vs-10 matches of Cranked, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. There’s also a hardcore version of the Stir Crazy playlist that consists of the same game modes, except for Hardpoint.

The NVG Realism Mosh Pit playlist is being removed for the time being to make room for the new playlists.

Warzone also received a few gameplay updates that remove annoying glitches and bugs. PC players would sometimes lose the ability to use Field Upgrades after replacing armor plates while the buy station was open, but this has now been addressed. Icons have also been added to kill cams that let you know if the enemy player had Dead Silence or Stopping Power equipped. Slight audio bugs were fixed along with other smaller issues with certain operator skins.

The update is now live for Call of Duty players to enjoy.