Call of Duty: Warzone player kills entire team with overpowered shotgun build

A Call of Duty: Warzone player eliminated an entire team with an overpowered Einhorn Revolving shotgun build that took down each enemy in one shot.

Warzone player Patdog34 posted a clip of them encountering a full team trying to escape the storm. Usually, a one-vs-four situation should be avoided at all costs, but the Einhorn shotgun helped even the odds. Patdog eliminated every enemy with one shot, killing an entire team in less than 10 seconds.

How is this in the game lol pic.twitter.com/3LGQdA6nec — Patdog34 (@HeyImPdawg) December 30, 2021

The broken Einhorn Revolving shotgun class was highlighted by YouTuber Elgoomtaf, who broke down the attachments in a video. This build can consistently take out enemies in one or two shots, making it one of the hardest loadouts to counter. It can also take out enemies at up to 23 meters, meaning it can hold its own in medium-range gunfights.

This shotgun build deserves a nerf since most weapons shouldn’t be able to take out enemies in one shot. Unfortunately, Warzone has a long history of overpowered weapons dominating the meta and this shotgun build will likely be around for a while.

Here’s the shotgun build for any players who want to try to even the playing field: