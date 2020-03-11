Call of Duty: Warzone player gets kill with rock while spectating a 1-vs-1 in the Gulag

It seems it’s impossible to escape third-partying in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Twitch streamer DougisRaw was able to snag a kill during his broadcast yesterday while watching a one-on-one in the Gulag. All it took was a rock, a lucky throw, and some C4.
As the streamer was waiting for his turn in the Gulag, he decided to make a more interacting approach to spectating. But when DoughisRaw threw a rock into the pit, an explosive prompt popped up and his kill count increased by one.
“Wait, it said I just got the kill,” the streamer said. “Did I just hit him and kill him with a rock?”
It appears the rock thrown into the pit set off one of the player’s C4, exploding and taking one of the participants out. Not only did it earn DougisRaw a kill, but also helped a player win a “one-on-one” and return to the battlefield.
The Gulag is an interesting mechanic to the battle royale genre, giving players the opportunity to earn a respawn rather than relying on teammates. Players who win the one-on-one get instantly redeployed. Those that lose have to spectate their teammates and wait to be respawned from a Buy Station, which costs a steep $4,500.
Warzone is now live and free-to-play for everyone.