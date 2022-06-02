Call of Duty: Warzone June 2 update patch notes: Champion of Caldera LTM is here

Are you ready to be a champion?

Get ready for a new way to experience Caldera.

Champion of Caldera, a limited-time Warzone mode, has been added in the game’s latest update. The mode features 150 players and a “single, continuously closing circle.”

In addition to the LTM, Activision released the patch notes for today’s update, which also includes some bug fixes, some gameplay changes, and weapon balancing, particularly targeted at the NZ-41.

Here are the patch notes for the Call of Duty: Warzone June 2 update.

Patch notes for June 2 Warzone update

Game modes

Champion of Caldera Up to 150 Players. A single, continuously closing circle. One winner.



Gameplay

Recon Drone Field Upgrades have been removed from Underground Transit System loot.

Reduced the spawn rate of Radar Jammer Field Upgrade on Rebirth Island.

Perks

Serpentine Updated description text to better represent behavior of damage reduction.

Restock Recharge Time increased to 30 seconds, up from 25 seconds



Lethal Equipment

Throwing Knife Upper Torso Damage decreased to 200, down from 300



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing unintended delays following certain actions while using the H4 Blixen (VG).

Fixed an issue causing the “Wakizashi” Camo Challenge to not track progress.

Fixed various issues with the Squad Total Cash counter such as it 1) including the cash of a Player who has left the match and 2) not behaving correctly when Players are in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing unintended visuals during the Caldera Infil cinematic.

Fixed an issue causing the Buy Station UI to sometimes prompt the Player to confirm their choice.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Max Damage Range decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters

NZ-41 (VG) Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 40 Min Damage increased to 34, up from 32 Recoil deviation decreased Recoil intensity decreased Muzzle Velocity increased by 10% 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler has been removed 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler decreased to 5%, down from 12%



Submachine Guns

H4 Blixen (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 13%, down from 15% Jonsson 9″ RMK Min Damage decreased to 30, down from 33



The full patch notes are available on Raven Software’s website.