Call of Duty players impacted by server issues in final week of MW2

Call of Duty players have less than week left of Modern Warfare 2, meaning only a few days to get those final battle pass rewards or completed challenges. However, wide-ranging server issues are preventing players from enjoying their final days.

Several players, ourselves included, have run into the frustrating “fetching online profile” loop bug when trying to load up DMZ, resulting in a never-ending loop of attempts to reach the servers that can only be ended (on PC at least) by opening the task manager and ending the CoD process.

Online services connection error messages have also become more prevalent, specifically ones with the “Wolters – Dheklia” reason provided, indicating a failure to connect to the game’s servers. Other players have reported having trouble accessing both ranked multiplayer and Warzone.

You’re not the only one having trouble. Image via Activision

The official Call of Duty Updates account on X has acknowledged current server issues, but not the full width of them, with a report from 12:10pm CT on Nov. 6 that says they are only “investigating Player reports of server impacts in the Asia region.” However, multiple replies to the post suggest that the issues are far more widespread than just one region, which is backed up by the huge spike in reported issues on the Call of Duty page on DownDetector. 76 percent of the reports on Down Detector have to do with “Server Connection.”

Activision Blizzard has taken criticism for its late response to server issues in the recent past, with fans calling for fixes to server and lag problems in MW2 for months before an official reply from the devs finally surfaced. Back in May, Activision Blizzard said it had found and fixed a “network buffer memory issue,” but would continue to monitor server issues.

Players might still be able to play MW2 multiplayer and Warzone currently, but they will be susceptible to more error codes and failed server connections.