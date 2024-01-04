Call of Duty players can’t decide whether this 15-year-old classic map is good or bad

It's a debate as old as time itself.

Regardless of how you feel about Call of Duty or its community, you can’t deny that the game’s players are passionate.

Whether it’s arguing about what should or shouldn’t be included in the game, voicing loud opinions about which iteration of Warzone is best, or comparing favorite CoD titles, the passion is always there. Recently, the debate turned on one of CoD’s oldest and most polarizing maps: the small skirmish map Shipment.

Shipment good or bad? Depends who you talk to. Image via Activision

First introduced in Call of Duty 4 in 2007, Shipment has returned to CoD in several iterations since, including both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 over the past two years. And players can’t seem to come to an agreement on it.

The Shipmas 24/7 playlist was removed from MW3 yesterday and replaced by Meat 24/7, leading to a heated Reddit discussion between players about whether the small map is actually good or bad.

“It’s a good map,” one Redditor said. “People have too high of expectations for a map that’s built to be pure chaos. It’s a fun mess.”

Shipment is indeed a mess. The map is so small that it’s full of constant engagements without any real downtime in between fights. But some players think that’s part of the issue of what makes it bad, as another player said it “has ruined the CoD fanbase” because players have been “calling maps slow paced if they don’t see a enemy in six seconds.”

It’s a solid point, as playing a normal-sized map in MW3 or any other CoD title feels way slower-paced in comparison to Shipment, and some players have become accustomed to the map’s constant combat.

“Shipment is objectively a bad map,” one CoD fan said. “The spawns are terrible, no consistent flow, and we all know about the grenade and launcher spam. However, that’s the entire point of the experience. It isn’t supposed to be a ‘good’ map, and the broken aspects of it give it the most charm to people. The devs were trying to make the most chaotic and broken map possible, and they succeeded.”

No matter which side of the argument players land on, most seem to agree that Shipment is great for grinding camos and challenges. Beyond that, it’s up to each player to decide whether or not they like being killed within seconds of spawning every game.