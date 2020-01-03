Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will add emblem and playercard for players who earn a tactical nuke

For a casual Call of Duty player, there’s no greater achievement or honor than earning a tactical nuke. It leaves everyone in the lobby in awe of the skill on display, but after that, the thrill is gone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s developers are hoping to add some lasting impact on tactical nukes soon, however, as evidenced by a reply to a Reddit thread today.

Infinity Ward Art Director Joel Emslie replied to a comment asking for a special emblem or player card for players who have earned tactical nukes, and he said that “this is something that we are working on and want to get in.”

In past Call of Duty games that had tactical nuke killstreaks, there were very special animated emblems and player cards, so this game should be no different. Up until now, though, that hasn’t been the case.

Tactical nukes are earned by getting a 25 killstreak with guns only, meaning that other killstreaks won’t count towards the 25 required. It’s obviously a difficult thing to do, so having some sort of cosmetic reward will be a great thing to chase.

Emslie said that there’s no ETA on when the emblem and/or player card will be available, so stay tuned. For now, keep on chasing those tactical nukes and the swag might show up in your inventory eventually.