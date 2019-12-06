Numerous players are reporting that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare servers are experiencing widespread issues. The servers have been reported as down by users on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Most players will either receive a message that “servers are undergoing temporary maintenance” or that you “could not connect to online services.” In the case of the first message, players say their estimated wait time stays the same.

Screengrab via Activision

Screengrab via Activision

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Update Dec. 5 7:52pm CT: Players have begun to report they have made it back into the game.