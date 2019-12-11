Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks guide

Perks and Call of Duty go together like an M4A1 and a suppressor. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the right combination of perks can spell either victory or defeat, and it’s important to master them.

In CoD: MW, there are three sets of perks in different tiers. Building out a good Operator loadout begins and ends with perks, so it’s important to get to know them and what they do to help you in-game.

Perk 1

Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30 percent.

E.O.D: Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

Overkill: Carry two primary weapons.

Scavenger: Resupply ammo from dead players.

Cold-Blooded: Undetectable by AI targeting system and thermal optics. Doesn't trigger High Alert warning.

Quick Fix: Killing players, capturing objectives, and holding objectives will increase your health regeneration rate.

When it comes to Perk 1, you really can’t go wrong with E.O.D. This perk will help you survive grenades and claymores where you’d otherwise die in one hit. It’s extremely useful and effective in almost any game mode.

The other great perk in this first slot is Double Time. In non-respawn game modes, the ability to reach choke points and important areas on the map is a huge key, so being able to sprint further will help you reach that objective.

Perk 2

Restock: Recharge equipment over 30 seconds.

Hardline: Your killstreaks cost one less kill.

High-Alert: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Immune to snapshot grenades.

Kill Chain: Killstreak kills count towards your next killstreaks. Only applies to killstreaks earned this life.

Pointman: Turn your killstreaks into scorestreaks.

In public matches, Ghost will help you maintain a low profile and keep the kills up.

Hardline and Kill Chain are great for pubstomping and picking up massive killstreaks, while Pointman rewards objective-minded players by turning killstreaks into scorestreaks.

Perk 3

Tune Up: Reduces the charge time of field upgrades by 33 percent.

Amped: Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed.

Shrapnel: Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration.

Battle Hardened: Reduce strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP effects.

Spotter: See enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by looking at them while aiming down sights.

Tracker: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

For Perk 3, Battle Hardened is a fantastic all-purpose perk to help you survive enemy tactical grenades.

Tune Up is a strong perk in competitive play, especially Search and Destroy, because it allows you to get Dead Silence quicker. Shrapnel, on the other hand, is great for when you’re running challenges in public multiplayer to get kills with lethal grenades.

The best perk combos

Run and Gun: Double Time, Hardline, Battle Hardened

Silent Assassin: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, Tracker

Killstreak King: Scavenger, Kill Chain, Shrapnel

All-Purpose: E.O.D., Ghost, Tune Up

These are just a few examples of perk combinations, but it’s best for you to hop in-game and mess around with perks that suit your playstyle and how you like to enjoy CoD. One perk combo might work for one player but someone else will struggle, so experiment until you find what helps you flourish.