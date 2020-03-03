Call of Duty: Modern Warfare March 3 update: Full patch notes

Today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is small but mighty.

The patch changed up the playlist by bringing back the popular Shoot the Ship 24/7, which replaces Dirty Old House Boat. And with a new one-versus-one mode on all Gunfight maps, Modern Warfare players can talk trash and put their money where their mouth is. Several fixes for the Uzi, as well as getting rid of some pesky bugs, should also improve the matchmaking experience.

Here are the full notes for today’s Modern Warfare update.

Playlist update

Shoot the Ship 24/7 (replaces Dirty Old House Boat).

3v3 Gunfight (replaces Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only).

1v1 Me Bro – all Gunfight maps. Includes an always-on UAV and the ability to hear enemy players speaking.

Boots on the Ground War – updated to regular Ground War with no tanks and removing Realism rules.

Removed Giant Infection.

General fixes

Uzi

Sped up sprint out time.

New attachments available through challenges. New .41 AE caliber change for increased damage and range. New Uzi Carbine Pro Barrel for increased range and bullet velocity.



PC

Fixed a bug where the shaders status bar would read as paused in the UI even though the shaders were continuing to install in the background.

CoD Caster

Fixed a bug where killfeed colors would become inverted.

Added a way to see when a player has activated Dead Silence.

In CDL Domination, the round transition screen would display “Team Wins” instead of “Switching Sides” when the first round ends. This has been fixed.

Infinity Ward’s patch notes from Feb. 25 contained weapon notes that didn’t actually make it into the update. The below changes are now live as of today: