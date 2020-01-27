Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gets a new mode called Deathmatch Domination this week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans will be getting a new game mode to enjoy once the game’s playlist update goes live tomorrow.

Combining the best of both Team Deathmatch and Domination, Deathmatch Domination is a hybrid of two of the most popular modes in CoD history—and it sounds like it could be fun.

“Deathmatch Domination combines TDM and Domination into an epic mashup that rewards players for getting kills and playing the objective,” Activision said in a new post on its blog. “Capture the flags and take down enemies in your path and both will push your team to victory on the scoreboard. Focus on staying alive while holding objective areas to maximize your team’s chances of getting the win.”

Deathmatch Domination seems like the perfect marriage between two of the most popular respawn modes. Objective players can have fun pushing and defending flags, while slayers can run around and seek out kills to their own liking. It’s the best of both worlds.

Two other modes will join the fray with the playlist update, including a customized variant of two-vs-two Gunfight that will allow players to choose their loadout instead of being given a random one. Shipment 24/7 will return this week as well.

The blog also said that individual Battle Pass tiers will be on sale starting on Jan. 31 and ending on Feb. 3. Players will be able to purchase tiers for 100 CoD Points ($1) if they’re lagging behind on finishing their pass before the season ends on Feb. 11.