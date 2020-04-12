Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone servers are down

Activision has confirmed that servers for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are currently experiencing issues that are preventing players from connecting to the game’s online servers.

This problem isn’t just for the two newest titles either. It’s affecting nearly all of Activision’s games across all platforms including Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled and titles as far back as the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare on PlayStation 3.

— Call of Duty Modern Warfare News (@MWModernWarfare) April 12, 2020

Users on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC are all dealing with the same problems as Activision works to try and get things back online. The outages seem to have started at around 10am CT and are being labeled as “connectivity drops.”

Things should be back up and running soon for the bigger games on the list, including Modern Warfare and Warzone. But with this outage impacting so many titles, there might be some delay for players wanting to hop into those lobbies.

Update on April 12 at 4pm CT: Activision confirmed a fix has been implemented and servers are back up.