Call of Duty: Mobile BR to get a holiday makeover

Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale will help players get into the holiday spirit by adding Christmas decorations and an in-game parade.

A new area was added into Mobile BR, the Circus, over the past few weeks and the location will be the main focus for the holiday event.

Players will be able to disguise themselves within the chaos of the parade but must be aware of the zombies that will be attracted by the sounds and lights.

The development team has promised to announce more information on the event soon.

Since CoD: Mobile launched, it has gone on to earn 2019’s Best Game, User’s Choice Game, and Best Competitive Game by Google Play.