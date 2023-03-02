Call of Duty may still be getting more Outbreak mode after all

Call of Duty fans may see the return of one of the franchise’s most popular Zombies’ modes in the 202 Treyarch release, as a job listing spotted by CharlieINTEL specifically mentions Outbreak as a future mode.

While Sledgehammer may be working on the 2023 follow-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Treyarch is hard at work on their next CoD title, which is scheduled to release in 2024.

Related: UK regulators deal major hit to Microsoft’s promise to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles

While there isn’t much available in terms of what the new Treyarch title will look like, it does appear that the developer’s Outbreak mode will be making a reappearance, based on a job advert from the studio.

The listing shares an offer for a Senior Level Designer position in Treyarch’s California studio to work on Warzone. “You will work on production content for Call of Duty Warzone, Outbreak, and other large map experiences,” it writes.

Screengrab via Treyarch

While there haven’t been any official announcements about CoD 2024, some new information has leaked online over the last few weeks.

Leaked departments reportedly provided information on a game with the codename Jupiter, which is rumored to be the next CoD title, as well as another one named Cerberus.

This points at the next title developed by Treyarch and revealed the developer is still planning to release it on last-generation consoles, despite regulatory issues surrounding Blizzard Activision’s acquisition by Microsoft.

Outbreak is a high-paced Zombies mode that favors a fast playstyle. Players team up in squads of four and drop on a map with objectives to complete.

Once cleared, they get other objectives in other regions. While trying to complete them, players must defeat unlimited waves of zombie enemies with increasing difficulty. The game will only stop when you’ve lost.

Introduced as part of Black Ops Cold War’s Season two in 2021, it’s the latest iteration of the popular Zombies mode that first appeared back in Call of Duty: World at War in 2008.

Before the title codenamed Cerberus releases, fans can look forward to getting their hands on the Sledhegammer-developed Call of Duty game planned to release later this year.