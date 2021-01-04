Call of Duty leaker claims League Play will be added to Black Ops Cold War in Q1 2021

Competitive Call of Duty players have frequently asked for a dedicated ranked playlist to compete against other similarly skilled players. A new leak suggests that League Play might return during season two of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson revealed during a livestream that League Play will release during Q1 of 2021, which indicates it will be added before March. Although Henderson did not point to any specific dates, this means the new mode will be released about halfway through season two or at the beginning of season three.

📺: https://t.co/V1PwdQaHjF pic.twitter.com/XtumATvmnr — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) January 3, 2021

A ranked playlist has been present in every major Black Ops title and appeared in several other Call of Duty games. A ranked mode did not appear in Modern Warfare, however, leaving fans hopeful for its return in Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch’s game design director David Vonderhaar hinted at the return of ranked play in October, but the mode has yet to make an appearance. Henderson has been a reliable source in the past, and the new leak may mean the mode will be added soon.

Black Ops Cold War season one ends on Feb. 24, which is the earliest fans can expect to see League Play’s return.