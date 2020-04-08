Call of Duty League explains how it will handle latency, officiating in online matches

The Call of Duty League’s move to an online format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic presents a number of new issues that wouldn’t have been present in a LAN setting.

The league recently put out a Q&A, though, answering a number of questions about the league's move to an online format, including how it will handle issues like server latency.

"Our partners at the studios have worked tirelessly with our internal technology teams to establish and test new dedicated servers around the country that will allow us to create the fairest environment possible for Call of Duty League matches," the CDL said. "We have been testing these servers in collaboration with our players as we continue to optimize our solution and minimize latency for the different match variations we may see in the Home Series tournament format."

The bracket and match schedule for this weekend’s Dallas Empire Home Series.



Watch THREE days of Call of Duty League action beginning Friday at https://t.co/wmB1gxdegF. #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/gYgZc7gaMs — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 8, 2020

CDL matches will be officiated online with similar processes to what's done for live events. The league's Competition Operations and IT teams will be monitoring all matches as they're played, ready to support.

"We have been testing for weeks and each day we get more data and opportunities to better the product," the CDL said. "It’s a learning experience. We know online match play won’t be perfect, but we are doing everything in our power to make the best competitive environment we can."

The league also said that it's working hard to send every player a custom standalone camera that will provide a direct feed to the broadcast team, so player cams will continue to be a part of the show.

The Call of Duty League returns on Friday, April 10.