Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series peaked at 85,000 viewers on YouTube

The second online Home Series for the Call of Duty League peaked at over 85,000 viewers on YouTube this weekend, a significant increase from the two previous events, according to EsportsCharts.

The Chicago Home Series, hosted by the Huntsmen, was the fourth largest home series so far in terms of peak viewership. But the event was played fully online because of the ongoing health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Home Series had the best teams in attendance, with the Huntsmen going up against the Dallas Empire and Seattle Surge facing Atlanta FaZe. These matches were the most popular, with 74,000 to 85,000 peak viewers.

The online event also saw the fourth-largest number of hours watched out of all the Home Series at 993 294, just short of the peak of 1,191,633 amassed on the opening weekend.

The Chicago Home Series saw an increase in average viewership when compared to the two previous events at 46,928. The Dallas and Los Angeles Home Series’ averaged 28,911 and 38,553, respectively. But the average viewership has fluctuated this season. The opening weekend averaged 49,825 viewers, but the Atlanta Home Series averaged 54,107.

Both the Los Angeles and Dallas Home Series failed to reach over 70,000 peak viewers, with the Huntsmen, Empire, and Minnesota RØKKR solidifying themselves as the most-watched teams.

The CoD League is set to continue from May 8 to 10 when the Florida Mutineers host their first online Home Series.