Call of Duty League Challengers Finals to be held online

The $500,000 competition will be split across three regions.

Despite several states loosening social distancing guidelines over the past month, the Call of Duty League announced its Challengers Finals event will take place online.

Boasting a combined $500,000 prize pool, the 2020 Challengers Finals will be split into three regions—North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific—and will be played in a double-elimination format.

Announcing the Call of Duty League Challengers post-season format:



▪️ $500,000 overall prize pool

▪️ Online competition in NA, EU, and APAC regions

▪️ Last Chance Qualifier and Finals events



More info at https://t.co/ZkGGgwINhp pic.twitter.com/DMfwtDvTBU — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) June 28, 2020

While the league did not announce the date of the Finals, it did say the regional Last Chance Qualifiers will take place on Aug. 1 and 2. The top eight teams from the North American and European LCQs, as well as the top four from APAC’s qualifier, will earn a spot at the Finals.

In North America and Europe, the 24 teams with the most Challengers Points will not have to participate in the LCQs and will automatically qualify for Finals. The top 12 APAC teams in terms of Challengers Points automatically qualify.

To prevent roster changes among the top teams, the league said any team that automatically qualifies for Finals must keep their lineup from the last Challengers event of the season, the Toronto Ultra Open, which runs from July 24 to 26.

The CDL said it will announce the dates of the Challengers Finals soon.