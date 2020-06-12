Call of Duty League bans Merc Foregrip, suppressors, and thermal sights

The Call of Duty League is taking some action on certain weapons and their attachments.

In its latest competitive ruleset update, the league restricted the Merc Foregrip underbarrel attachment, as well as all suppressors and all thermal sights. Additionally, the CDL banned the VLK Rogue shotgun, Bruen Mk9 light machine gun, and SKS marksman rifle.

Screengrab via Call of Duty League

While pros have kept suppressors and thermal scopes out of competitive games for months, the Merc Foregrip’s disappearance from pro weapon classes is a new development. Several players have spoken publicly about how pros needed to agree to a “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” where teams would promise not to use Merc Foregrip on the MP5 or M4A1, the two weapons used in competitive.

Other things, like the Automatic Tactical Sprint feature, which allows players to automatically use the tactical sprint by pressing forward on the left joystick, was also included in the GA. Pros also included “snaking,” which is the deliberate abuse of crouching and standing up repeatedly to give the player an advantage.

This is the first time since April 16 the CDL has changed its ruleset. In that instance, the only thing the league did was allow players to use the league’s operator skins in the game. Before that, the last change was made in February, when killstreaks were banned.

The next league event, the online Minnesota RØKKR Home Series, begins tomorrow at 3pm CT with the Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas.