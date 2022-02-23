Call of Duty League 2022 team pack bundles are now live in Vanguard, Warzone

The 2022 Call of Duty League team packs are available to purchase now for usage in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.
Each bundle is $9.99 and includes home and away operator skins, an emblem, a watch, a weapon charm, a sticker, a calling card, and a weapon camo matching the team’s color scheme.
Eleven of the league’s 12 teams have packs available in the store today, with the Boston Breach’s pack being added at a later date. They can be found in the in-game stores for Vanguard and Warzone or by searching for them on PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net.
This year for the CDL continues a string of CoD games that have added esports skins as cosmetics, furthering the competition’s place as a mainstay in one of the biggest game series in the world.
Eventually, the CDL teams will wear these same operator skins in-game and should be able to use the weapon camo as well to help viewers differentiate between squads as they wear uniforms as any other pro sports team would wear a jersey.
But for now, today’s a good day for fans of OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners, or any of the CDL squads to show their support online.