Call of Duty League 2022 MVP ladder: Pre-Major One

The best of the best heading into Major One.

Despite the game not being in its best form, the first three weeks of the 2022 Call of Duty League season have been entertaining, as well as a little confusing.

All hell broke loose when OpTic started 0-2 in their first two matches, losing to both London and Minnesota in game five, round 11’s — but luckily, the team turned things around and went on to win their next three matches.

Two of the worst teams from last season have done a complete 180 this year too; Ravens and Surge have turned things around with a 3-0 start to the 2022 season and are both looking like a threat in this league.

FaZe is unbeaten, as expected, and is on a five-game win streak, while Paris is the complete opposite on a five-game losing streak, which was also expected.

Here’s a look at the players that have so far captured the attention of our voters over weeks one to three. We have 10 in total from six different teams, some fresh faces mixed with mostly familiar faces.

Players who didn’t make the ladder, but received multiple votes include Asim, Simp, Nastie and Sib.

10. Cammy

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Cammy has just slipped his way into the top-10, narrowly edging out Simp and Asim for the final spot in the rankings.

Despite opening the pre-season off with a $30,000 victory at the Kick-Off Classic, Toronto Ultra has had a rollercoaster start — they’ve struggled against top teams while dominating lower teams.

Cammy will have to pick his Search and Destroy up if he wants to climb any higher though. He’s currently ranked second-to-last in all three categories in the mode with Neptune, who’s has been benched, the only other player under him.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 0.98 (31st in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 27.3 (Sixth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,142 (fifth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.00 (27th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 21.3 (Second in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,349 (Eighth in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.59 (48th in the league) Kills per round : 0.48 (48th in the league) First blood percentage : 4.3 percent (48th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 0.94 (38th in the league)

9. Gunless

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Gunless has looked incredible during the first three weeks, especially on Bocage Hardpoint — out of the three times his team has played the map, he’s finished with 42 kills, and 41 kills twice.

Even with Gunless and Asim looking great, the team has yet to find any consistency. They’ve so far only beaten Ravens and Subliners, and lost to Breach, Ultra, and RØKKR.

Heading into Major One, Guerrillas will have a re-match against London Royal Ravens, who they previously beat 3-1 during week two.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.11 (eighth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 25.2 (17th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,110 (eighth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.12 (eighth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.0 (26th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,246 (30th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.98 (29th in the league) Kills per round : 0.72 (17th in the league) First blood percentage : 14.1 percent (18th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.10 (Seventh in the league)

8. Envoy

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Florida Mutineers after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Thieves have begun the season 4-1, and have looked dominant in almost all of their victories. Envoy has been doing all the right things on the map for his team but is so far struggling in Search and Destroy, ranking close to last place in kill/death ratio and kills per round.

However, stats do not always paint the full picture, and this is a perfect example — thankfully our voters have put some respect on the former OpTic heir to the throne, and he’s made the list.

Envoy finished with a massive 115 kills in one series against Florida Mutineers, which is the third-highest kills in a series so far this season. He’ll go up against Ultra in round one of this weekend’s tournament.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.02 (20th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 26.5 (Ninth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,067 (13th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.00 (27th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 19.5 (12th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,470 (11th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.78 (42nd in the league) Kills per round : 0.60 (40th in the league) First blood percentage : 13.3 percent (20th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 0.99 (29th in the league)

7. CleanX

Toronto Ultra vs. Florida Mutineers after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

The pressure CleanX provides on the map is clearly shown in his Hardpoint stats; he’s ranked second in kills per 10 minutes, third in damage per 10mins, and fourth in the league for Search and Destroy first blood percentage.

Like Envoy, kill/death stats don’t always paint the full picture for players like CleanX. He’s currently holding the 14th worst kill/death ratio in the league but still sits comfortably at the seventh in the ladder.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.01 (24th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 28.4 (Second in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,224 (Third in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.86 (41st in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.9 (18th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,476 (10th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.00 (27th in the league) Kills per round : 0.72 (17th in the league) First blood percentage : 19.3 percent (Fourth in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 0.95 (35th in the league)

6. Kenny

Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Los Angeles Thieves are heading into Major One at the third seed with a 4-1 record behind some huge performances from Kenny, Drazah, and Envoy.

Kenny finished with a game-high 1.33 kill/death ratio with 96 kills and 10,767 damage over four maps against New York Subliners where he dominated in both Control and Search and Destroy.

Thieves’ first match this weekend is against Toronto Ultra, who have looked lackluster so far this season. If they move on from round one, Thieves will play the winner of Ravens vs. Guerrillas.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.07 (12th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 25.8 (11th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,103 (10th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.02 (23rd in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 19.5 (12th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,349 (24th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.98 (29th in the league) Kills per round : 0.67 (24th in the league) First blood percentage : 8.3 percent (37th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.05 (10th in the league)

5. Gismo

London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota RØKKR after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Number one on the Rookie Ladder, and number five on the MVP Ladder, Gismo has not disappointed Europe at all so far this season. His Hardpoint stats are all incredible, ranking second in kill/death ratio and seventh in both kills per 10 minutes and damage per 10 minutes.

Gismo has the second-best kill/death ratio in Control, as well as the second-best overall kill/death ratio over all three game-modes combined.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.19 (Second in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 27.1 (Seventh in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,126 (Seventh in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.23 (Second in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 20.2 (Ninth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,339 (25th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.14 (12th in the league) Kills per round : 0.76 (10th in the league) First blood percentage : 12.7 percent (22nd in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.20 (Second in the league)

4. Afro

London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Afro’s skill level has not changed a bit since last season, but his roster has. After the franchise dropped their entire team during the off-season (besides Afro), they are now seeing success behind some huge performances from Afro and his two rookies Gismo and Nastie.

The European franchise started off hot beating Florida Mutineers, OpTic Texas, and Minnesota RØKKR, went on to lose to Los Angeles Guerrillas, then bounced back to finish the qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Seattle Surge.

During their match against Surge, Afro dropped 82 kills, 9,041 damage and finished with a 1.22 kill/death ratio over four maps.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.10 (Ninth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 24.6 (20th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,836 (Fourth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (21st in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 20.0 (11th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,352 (33rd in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.16 (10th in the league) Kills per round : 0.78 (Eighth in the league) First blood percentage : 18.2 percent (Fifth in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.14 (Third in the league)

3. Shotzzy

OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

OpTic Texas lost back-to-back game five, round-11’s, and began the year 0-2. They eventually recovered, winning their next three matches, and are looking great heading into the Major.

Shotzzy is one of the best players in both Hardpoint and Search and Destroy in terms of stats, ranking top-10 in all six categories from both game-modes, and his Control stats are far from horrible.

OpTic will look to extend their three-win streak this weekend when they face Seattle Surge in the first round of Major One.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.14 (Sixth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 28.3 (Third in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,182 (Fourth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (21st in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 20.0 (11th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,352 (23rd in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.28 (Third in the league) Kills per round : 0.87 (second in the league) First blood percentage : 16.2 percent (11th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.13 (Fourth in the league)

2. aBeZy

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

The 2021 Call of Duty League Championship MVP slides in at the second place position on the ladder, just behind his three-year teammate Cellium.

aBeZy is sitting at second on the first blood percentage standings, averaging 26.9%, only below Hicksy, who has played one series. In Hardpoint, he ranks first in kill/death ratio, fifth in kills per 10 minutes, and ninth in damage per 10 minutes.

Atlanta FaZe’s first matchup for this weekend’s Major will be against Boston Breach, who they beat 3-1 during week two of the Major One qualifiers. If they win that match, the franchise will then play the winner of OpTic Texas vs. Seattle Surge.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.25 (first in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 26.7 (fifth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,033 (ninth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.91 (38th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.0 (27th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,170 (38th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (18thin the league) Kills per round : 0.75 (13th in the league) First blood percentage : 26.9 percent (second in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.11 (Fifth in the league)

1. Cellium

Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota RØKKR after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

No surprises for the number one spot. Cellium has been in contention for season MVP since Modern Warfare when Shotzzy was crowned, and then again in Cold War when Simp was rightfully awarded the MVP title.

Cellium ranks first in overall/death ratio, first in Search and Destroy kill/death ratio and kills per round, first in Control kill/death ratio, and top-10 in Hardpoint kill/death ratio and damage per 10 minutes.

Atlanta FaZe are unbeaten so far this season and with two of their players sitting at first and second on the MVP ladder — they might not slow down any time soon.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.13 (seventh in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 22.9 (29th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,106 (ninth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.32 (first in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 17.7 (30th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,203 (35th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 2.68 (first in the league) Kills per round : 0.98 (first in the league) First blood percentage : 7.7 percent (42nd in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.29 (first in the league)

All stats included can be found on breakingpoint.gg.