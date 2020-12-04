Call of Duty has made $3 billion in the past 12 months

The Call of Duty franchise has generated over $3 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, Activision announced today.

Between Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile, there’s been plenty of microtransactions for players to sink their teeth into in 2020.

The $3 billion figure also includes “license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others,” according to Activision. In short, Call of Duty is a money-printing machine.

“The momentum over the last year across the Call of Duty ecosystem from free-to-play Warzone as well as post-launch support of Modern Warfare, and now to Black Ops Cold War has been incredible,” said Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager, Call of Duty, Activision.

Year-to-date, revenue is up 80 percent and units sold through is up 40 percent since last year. Between console and PC, 2020 has seen “the highest number of players in recorded history this year, as well as the biggest November ever for monthly players and hours played,” according to Activision.

“This is the next great chapter in Black Ops with an amazing campaign, an all-new zombies experience and of course, high-octane multiplayer,” Beede said. “Launch is only the beginning. We are focused on building a continuous pipeline featuring a tremendous amount of free, post-launch content and events across the franchise.”

The money will continue to flow in when season one for Black Ops Cold War and the game’s integration with Warzone kicks off on Dec. 16.