Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser website updates after cryptic video airs during CoD Champs

The inaugural Call of Duty Championship match between the Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe is in full swing, but a surprising teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War interrupted the broadcast. The cryptic teaser led players back to the PawnTakesPawn website, which previously led fans to the first official trailer for Cold War. Players can now play a game of Zork to unlock various secrets and join a mysterious mailing list.

After the first map of the Call of Duty Championship, where Dallas Beat Atlanta in Hardpoint, a mysterious hooded figure interrupted the broadcast. The end of the message led players back to PawnTakesPawn, which has been updated with an interactive terminal.

Players can access the classic interactive fiction computer game Zork by entering the name into the terminal and pressing enter. Players must type various commands to move around and explore the environment, which holds a few secrets and achievements.

A note on the left side of the terminal explains how to unlock five achievements by completing various actions in Zork. After unlocking these achievements, a sixth achievement called Zork Adventurer will unlock where players can enter their mailing address for “the next piece of the puzzle.” It is currently unknown what this means, but this will not likely be the last interactive experience before Cold War is released.

Zork was previously featured in the secret terminal in the main menu of Call of Duty: Black Ops. The new version of Zork seems to be focused on providing more information on the upcoming game, but it is still a nice throwback to the series’ first game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on Nov. 13. The worldwide multiplayer premiere will take place on Sept. 9.