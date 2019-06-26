Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Contracts: What are they and how do they work?

As a part of today’s v1.19 update to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Treyarch introduced Contracts, challenges that players can complete to earn rewards.

Contracts are relatively simple and quick challenges, at least when compared to many of the other multiplayer challenges in Black Ops 4. There are also a limited number of Contracts, but they do reset every day, so you’ll need to work fast to complete all of them if you wish to do so.

Screengrab via Activision

In Black Ops 4, there are seven different Contracts for multiplayer, League Play, Blackout, and Zombies. Your Contracts tab is located at the bottom left of your screen and will show you the Daily Contract, which is the same for all players, as well as the two Contracts you have currently selected. Around the Contract’s emblem, an orange ring will show the progress you’ve made in that specific challenge.

Once you complete a Contract, a green checkmark will replace the emblem. The Contract will also show a “completed” status in the main Contract screen.

Each Contract offers in-game rewards, whether it’s XP or Reserves. The Contracts that are deemed “hard” will give more XP or Reserves than the regular ones.

Contracts can be viewed in-game by pressing the “Options” button on PS4 and navigating to the right of the Specialists screen. Each of your three Contracts, as well as your progress in each one, will be displayed there.