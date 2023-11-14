Broken daily challenges, EOD gear, killstreaks: MW3 is a mess but devs are on it

Sledgehammer Games, lead developers of the latest Call of Duty title Modern Warfare 3, have posted a list of priority bugs the team is working on squashing as the latest installment in the FPS series cops heavy flak from players and critics alike.

Early on Nov. 14, the official CoD updates Twitter account shared a link to a public Trello board, allowing players to see and track the dev’s bug-fixing progress directly. The Sledgehammer Games account quickly joined, tweeting out the prioritized bugs—some of which are pretty detrimental to the game.

❗️ #MW3 Multiplayer



An issue is under investigation in which Daily Challenges are not tracking progression for some players.https://t.co/10UNXJN7Es — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 13, 2023

For example, Sledgehammer decided to lock Armory progression in MW3 behind completing daily challenges. This was already met with criticism from players and popular creators, and with a current bug failing to refresh these challenges once completed, some players cannot even progress their dailies to unlock the weapons or attachments they’re hunting.

Players are limited to three daily challenges, plus a repeatable fourth to win a single game of CoD, and at any given time can only have one Armory unlock active—meaning progression is incredibly slow just to unlock a core gameplay feature that, historically, has been available to all from day one.

Another top issue for Sledgehammer Games seems to be a number of class loadout options, including the EOD Padding Gear, are not granting users its full effect. In reality, the gear seems to be bugged and doesn’t do anything besides take up a gear slot.

The Remote Turret was also disabled, and there were reported issues with Tactical Sprint as well as players spawning with random loadouts. Yeah, that’s a whole lot of game-bending bugs in a skill-based title.

MW3 is, at the time of writing, quite a mess and has experienced waves of negative feedback from players and popular gaming creators. It is the worst-reviewed CoD game ever, and its campaign especially has been met with heavy criticism, as it can be completed in a mere couple of hours.

Not only is the campaign short, but the inclusion of new “Open Combat Missions”—Warzone-like story maps dotted with loot crates and an unclear, non-linear path to completion—has been deemed “lazy” and “disappointing.”

In light of all the issues plaguing MW3, it’s no wonder Sledgehammer is taking such a direct approach and trying to connect with the players. Whether or not they will succeed in bringing MW3 to the height of its predecessors is uncertain, though we do commend their efforts.