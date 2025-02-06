Black Ops 6 goes free to play for double XP weekend, The Terminator event 

Clear your weekend schedule, because Call of Duty is now in free trial mode for the next few days to celebrate double XP and a new limited time event themed around The Terminator.

Recommended Videos

A sampling of Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies are a part of the free trial, which has double XP, double weapon XP, and double GobbleGum earn rate. And if you haven’t picked the game up yet, your progress will save from the free trial if you choose to do so.

Come with me if you want double XP. Image via Activision

And if you already have the game, the free trial weekend is the perfect opportunity to farm the free players to compound your XP gains while you level up and work through the new limited time mode. It’s like Christmas noobs, but in February.

Along with a new store bundle featuring multiple Terminator-themed skins, like the Arnold Schwarzenegger one above, there are also a variety of free rewards that can be earned simply by playing any of CoD’s modes while the event is active. The Terminator event features 13 total rewards, and can be played in multiplayer, Zombies, or even Warzone. Rewards include customization items like a calling card or emblem, multiple double XP tokens, a new Scorestreak, a new Perk, and a special weapon blueprint for the PP-919 SMG.

In the event, players are tasked with eliminating enemies (in any mode) and picking up Skulls that they drop. The Skulls can then be used as currency to unlock the applicable free rewards, such as a new attachment for the AEK-973 marksman rifle that allows it to be fired in full-auto mode.

This may be the last limited time event until CoD’s Season Two Reloaded update goes live, which looks like it will begin on Feb. 20. At that point, multiple new weapons, maps, and other features will be added to the game to keep players coming back for more, including a possible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.

Get your squad online for some free XP. Image via Activision

Other recent developments in CoD include two new maps being tested in Ranked Play and a wonderful $1.6 million raised by a store bundle for Los Angeles fire relief efforts. There’s always something happening in CoD, and this weekend, it’s all about the free players and free XP.

CoD’s free trial weekend ends on Monday, Feb. 10, as does the double XP weekend. But The Terminator event continues on all the way until Feb. 20, so be sure to grab all the Skulls you can until then.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy