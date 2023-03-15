Best Perks for Warzone 2 season 2, ranked

One of the biggest changes that the developers made in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two was to the perk system. Prior to season two, players were unable to create their own custom Perk Packages like in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Instead, players had to use one of five pre-made Perk Packages that may or may not have fit their playstyle.

While players still have the option of using those pre-made packages, season two gave players the ability to create their own set of four Perks. This has allowed players to customize each of their loadouts even further. But the power of choice can come with some questions for players. Namely, what are the best individual Perks to use in each of the three categories?

Below, you can see our picks for the best Perks to use in the Base, Bonus, and Ultimate Perk categories in Warzone 2 season two.

Best Perks in Warzone 2 season two

To make matters simpler for players, we have laid out our picks for the top 10 perks currently in season two. Then, we will offer players some custom Perk Packages that fit a variety of needs and playstyles in Warzone 2.

Double Time Ghost Overkill Resupply High Alert Bomb Squad Fast Hands Focus Battle Hardened Quick Fix

Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2 season two

Now, we have three different Perk Packages that you can set up yourself in Warzone 2.

Base Perks: Double Time, Bomb Squad / Bonus Perk: Resupply / Ultimate Perk: Ghost

This is a fantastic all-around Perk Package that combines most of the best Perks currently available in Warzone 2. Most importantly, you stay off of the mini-map with Ghost, and you have a way of recharging your equipment.

Base Perks: Overkill, Double Time / Bonus Perk: Focus / Ultimate Perk: High Alert

As any Warzone 2 fan will tell you, having an Overkill loadout is always something you need at some point. This Perk Package with Overkill also gives players High Alert, which they can use to ensure they’re never caught off-guard.

Base Perks: Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad / Bonus Perk: Fast Hands / Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

This Perk Package is for those aggressive type players who like to engage with the enemy at all times. Fast Hands is perfect for fast-paced players and Quick Fix allows you to regain health quickly when you’re up against more than one enemy. You also have superior equipment protection with Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad. This package is terrific for Ashika Island matches.

Of course, depending on your playstyle, you might want to craft an entirely different Perk Package. You are now able to do so, but we highly recommend using the best overall perks in Warzone 2, as that will make you that much harder to kill.