Best Perk Packages in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 brings back all the feels of the previous CoD titles in years gone by. The multiplayer has delivered on all the expectations that fans had, with the occasional bump along the way.

All speed bumps aside, the amount of depth within this iteration of the beloved FPS doesn’t disappoint.

Perks, weapon customization, player skins, and amazing map design provide fans with almost unlimited variety and essentially ensure a good time. There are countless new features, and some have returned from prior CoD titles.

A feature that was introduced in the previous iteration of Modern Warfare, Perk Package, allows players to have four selected perks that can change depending on their loadout. The first two will join you as your hop into your match, with the other two being unlocked as the game goes on.

What is the best Perk Package in Modern Warfare 2?

Battle Hardened

Bomb Squad/Scavenger

Fast Hands/Hardline

Quick Fix

Battle Hardened helps players cope with the numerous flashbangs that are sure to blind you in your matches. Bomb Squad will reduce the amount of damage you receive from non-killstreak explosives, making your life a lot easier as you’re running around the battlefield.

You can use Scavenger instead, however, there are just so many grenades being tossed about, so Bomb Squad is essentially a must-use perk.

The ability to reload quicker will help you in the worst situations. The last thing you want is to reload at a bad time and cause your unfortunate demise.

Hardline is also an incredibly useful perk that reduces the number of kills before each kill streak. This will pump up your kills in the end from all the killstreaks you’ll get.

The health regeneration provided by Suick Fix is a necessity. There are enemies lurking around every corner and you need that health, otherwise, you’re going to die, a lot.