Best multiplayer classes for pubstomping Christmas noobs in CoD: Modern Warfare

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for veteran Call of Duty players.

There’s nothing more fun for an old-CoD hand than demolishing Christmas noobs, the kids who just got their first game in the franchise from mom and dad and can’t even figure out which button fires their gun.

To make sure you capitalize on the opportunity to play against Christmas noobs, you’ll want to set up the strongest multiplayer classes possible.

Here are some of the best loadouts you can use to pubstomp Christmas noobs in Modern Warfare.

Some of these classes will include the most popular weapons and perks used by CoD pros, while others are only meant to be used in public multiplayer.

M4A1

Screengrab via Activision

The M4A1 is undoubtedly the best assault rifle in Modern Warfare. It’s a well-rounded gun with low recoil and good accuracy, making it effective in medium to long-range engagements.

If you want to shred Christmas noobs like the pros, the M4 should be your go-to assault rifle—and this is an M4 loadout that’s similar to what you might see from the pros. But since the M4 is unlocked early in public multiplayer, just be prepared for the Christmas noobs to use this gun, too.

MP5

Screengrab via Activision

After some initial debate over the best submachine gun in Modern Warfare, the MP5 has surpassed the MP7 as the gun of choice in this weapon class. The MP5 has better accuracy, damage, range, and control when compared to the MP7, according to its in-game statistics.

For this class, you’ll want to use Double Time so you can sprint more often and get in more favorable gunfights for this SMG. We also recommend using Battle Hardened to protect yourself from stuns or flashes in case you’re playing the objective.

725

Screengrab via Activision

If you want to absolutely infuriate Christmas noobs this holiday season, the 725 might be the perfect weapon for you. It’s the best shotgun in Modern Warfare and it’s caused many fits of rage since the game’s launch.

Regardless of what attachments you put on this shotgun, it’s incredibly lethal in close-range gunfights. We recommend using Cold-Blooded and Ghost to give you killstreak protection, as well as Tune Up so you can get Dead Silence faster and sneak up on enemies more often.

Kar98k

Screengrab via Activision

The Kar98k should be your weapon of choice if you’re looking for that old-school CoD feel this holiday season. Infinity Ward says that this strong marksman rifle is “a WW2 relic that is still extremely lethal in the hands of a rebel marksman.”

Use Overkill and equip a 725 to give you the ultimate close-quarters protection. And you can anger players even more if you throw on a Claymore to keep your back safe while you’re sniping.

AX-50

Screengrab via Activision

This isn’t really a tryhard class for slaying Christmas noobs. Instead, you can share some holiday joy with quickscopes and highlight-reel plays while using the AX-50.

This is the best sniper rifle in Modern Warfare right now. Attachments like the 17.0″ Factory Barrel, Singuard Arms Assassin Stock, and Stippled Grip Tape Rear Grip will increase your aim down sight speed and help you hit some nasty quickscopes. We also recommend equipping a Throwing Knife and Shrapnel to go for more montage footage.

Riot Shield

Screengrab via Activision

If you feel like really trolling some Christmas noobs, this is probably the class for you. The Riot Shield is one of the most frustrating “weapons” to play against in public multiplayer.

You might not drop a ton of kills with this class, but it’ll definitely get on some players’ nerves. You can equip a Combat Knife and Double Time if you want to run around knifing people or you can use Overkill and a 725 to complete the “troll class.” Don’t forget about your Throwing Knife, though.

M91

Screengrab via Activision

You might not need this class very often if you’re playing against true noobs, but an LMG and launcher combo is a good loadout to have in case you need to take down some killstreaks.

We recommend the M91 light machine gun and PILA launcher for this task. But let’s be honest—if you’re going for tons of kills and trying to slay Christmas noobs, you probably won’t even think about using this class.