Best KVD Enforcer in Warzone season one

Marksman Rifles run the show in Warzone, and while the KVD Enforcer doesn’t necessarily have stats that jump off the page, the underrated weapon takes down enemies instantaneously.

If we don’t see weapon-balancing before season one reloaded, that would most likely bring us to sometime in January without a change to Warzone’s meta. Some community members want a shakeup sooner, as content creator JGOD said: “Its safe to say the TTKs overall are much faster than the end of WZ2 Al Mazrah for long range.”

JGOD claimed that long range time-to-kill speeds on Al Mazrah fluctuated between 900 and 1,100 milliseconds, while its around 750-900 milliseconds on Urzikstan. The massive disparity has disrupted Warzone‘s meta and created an imbalance that’s hard to ignore.

For example, the MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle can kill an enemy from any range with two shots to the head or neck. Weapons like that make it hard to justify using any other long-range option or Marksman Rifle, but the KVD Enforcer does offer a few compelling benefits.

Best KVD Enforcer loadout in MW3 Warzone

The KVD Enforcer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The KVD Enforcer doesn’t do as much damage as the MTZ Interceptor, but it does kill an enemy with two shots to the head within 47 meters. The rifle can also down an enemy with four chest shots from 47 to 58 meters, which is impressive for any Warzone weapon. With the 20 Round Mag equipped, you will be able to spray and pray from range at enemies, and it only requires a few hits to emerge victorious.

Best KVD Enforcer attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: MCW Blackjack

MCW Blackjack Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The VT-7 Suppressor is the go-to muzzle, as it hides players on the mini-map while firing, and also improves recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. You won’t find yourself hip-firing too much with a Marksman Rifle, so the MTZ Blackthorn Barrel is the perfect attachment, as it increases damage range by 25 percent and bullet velocity by 30 percent at the cost of hip-fire spread.

Next, we wholly lean into the long-range build by equipping the MCW Blackjack stock, which improves gun kick control, firing aim stability, recoil control, and sacrifices mobility. This loadout will have no problems firing at enemies 40 meters or even farther away.

Finally, we round out this loadout with a 20 Round Mag to compete in matches with larger squad sizes, and the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x provides a clean sightline to shred through enemies far away.

Best KVD Enforcer perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Our preferred perk package is set in stone at this point. Double Time is a beneficial perk, increasing Tac Sprint duration and reducing refresh time. Meanwhile, Sleight of Hand speeds up reload times across the board for every weapon.

Next up, Tempered has emerged as an early favorite, as the perk refills armor to complete in two plates instead of three. Finally, High Alert gives your operator a heads-up when an enemy is looking at them.

We recommend pairing this weapon with a close-range meta option such as the WSP Swarm or Rival-9. As for equipment, Frag Grenades and Smoke Grenades are a great one-two punch.