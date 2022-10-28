Best day one class setup, weapon loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Weapons, attachments, perks, and more

Rejoice, Modern Warfare 2 is finally here and it’s time to grind.

Day one can be hectic and overwhelming, thinking about which weapons to use, level up, and which attachments to grind for. If you want to begin shredding the competition right away, we have some tips on what to use.

At the outset, there’s not a lot of weaponry to use. But once you hit level four and unlock Custom Loadouts, you can begin tinkering with things. At the beginning, just the M4 is available to Gunsmith, so this is the gun we suggest leveling up first.

It also happens to be one of the better guns to begin with.

Best MW2 day one class setup

Primary: FJX Cinder M4 or VEL 46

FJX Cinder M4 or VEL 46 Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Perk Package: Double Time and Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock

Double Time and Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock Field Upgrade: Trophy System

These are the best of the items that are unlockable within just a few games. More will become available to you over time and you can experiment, but this setup will serve you well in most Modern Warfare 2 situations.

Best day one M4 loadout in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

These attachments are readily available to you if you pre-ordered the Vault Edition of MW2 and got access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault. Open up a new class, select the M4, and select the FJX Cinder M4 from the blueprints that first appear.

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

Open up the FJX Cinder M4 and start Gunsmithing. This loadout will buff the M4’s range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning you into a human turret that shoots a nearly recoilless laser beam. Your movement and handling will be slowed, but you won’t need it with this setup.

If you don’t have the FJX Cinder, then begin leveling your M4 right away until you have some attachments. These are unlockable over time, but will take some grinding with the base gun to unlock everything else.

If SMG’s are more your thing, run the same setup with the VEL 46 and start unlocking attachments for that gun right away. It’s the MP7 from CoDs of the past, so fans of that gun will feel right at home with the first SMG of the LMP weapon platform.

This article will be updated throughout the first day of MW2’s launch.