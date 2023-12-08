Best Bruen MK9 loadout in Warzone season one

LMGs failed to make much of an impression in MW3 multiplayer, but Warzone is a different animal, and the Bruen MK9 stands out as a force to be reckoned with.

6v6 maps are too small for LMGs to find any success. By the time you pull out a bulky LMG, an SMG player is already sliding and taking you down without even having a moment to react. However, Warzone‘s long-range engagements are usually around 30 to 40 meters, which provides plenty of breathing room for players to pull out heavier machinery.

Thanks to data provided by Warzone content creator JGOD, The Bruen MK9 has the fifth fastest long-range meta time to kill speed at around 711 milliseconds, and the fastest among MW3 weapons.

The combination of incredibly fast TTK, easy-to-control recoil pattern, and fast rate of fire make a winning formula.

Best Bruen MK9 loadout in Warzone

Let’s kit this LMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sure, the Bruen MK9 is an LMG, but that doesn’t mean it’s too slow. We created a loadout that boasts destructive damage yet also vastly improves mobility. Not only that, but this set of attachments reduces recoil to a point where all you need to do is slightly pull down on the right stick to obliterate an enemy from far away.

We understand that LMGs are not everyone’s cup of tea, and there may be better options in solos. But when it comes to duos, trios, or quads, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option for taking on multiple enemies at once.

Best Bruen MK9 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: FT Ferocity LR Barrel

FT Ferocity LR Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Magazine: 60 Round Mag

We already know that the Bruen MK9 has phenomenal accuracy, but it never hurts to improve that category more. The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor improves recoil control, while the Bruen Heavy Support Grip reduces gun kick control, aiming idle sway and aim stability. The suppresor is also important, because it keeps you off the mini-map while firing.

Along the same lines, we like the 23″ XRK Horizon V2 barrel because it increases bullet velocity, gun kick, and recoil control. The LMG is already slow as it is, so there is nothing wrong with leaning into it’s strengths rather than trying to transform the weapon into something it isn’t.

In saying that, we decided to go with the 60-Round Mag, as it increases reload quickness by over 50 percent and weapon swap speed by 49 percent, along with other fantastic movement benefits.

Community members have gravitated toward the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic because it offers a clean sightline, but it also hurts ADS and aim walking speed. So instead, we took a page from Warzone 2 and went with the AIM OP-V4, which has no downsides and still has a nice sightline.

Best Bruen MK9 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

You will need as much mobility help as possible when using an LMG, so we used Double Time and Sleight of Hand in our first two perk slots. Double Time improves Tac-Sprint duration and refresh time, while Sleight of Hand reduces reload times, which is especially useful for the slow LMG animation.

Next up, Tempered could arguably be the best perk in Warzone as it rewards full armor with two plates instead of three. This perk is a game-changer, when you desperately need plates in the end-game.

Lastly, High Alert keeps you safe from getting caught off guard, as the perk pings your screen with the direction of an enemy looking at you.

We recommend pairing the Bruen with a meta SMG such as the WSP Swarm or Rival-9 to use in close-range engagements.

Regarding equipment, the Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade provide a perfect balance of offense and defense for your situation. Some community members have also started using the Breacher Drone as their lethal to take out enemies from the air.