Atlanta FaZe cruise past New York Subliners, clinch No. 1 seed for first CDL Major of 2022

The Atlanta FaZe convincingly took down the New York Subliners in their online Call of Duty League matchup today, winning 3-1 and locking up the No. 1 seed for next month’s Major.

Atlanta’s superstar aBeZy led FaZe with a 1.18 K/D over the series’ four maps, including a 30-24 performance in the match’s first map, Tuscan Hardpoint, according to Breaking Point. Simp and Cellium also had impressive outings for Atlanta, posting 1.04 and 1.13 overall K/Ds, respectively. Cellium had an absurd 10 K/D in FaZe’s 6-1 victory on Tuscan Search and Destroy. Simp, who’s seemed to get back on track after a slower start to the season, had his best map of the series in the Tuscan Hardpoint with a 31-21 scoreline.

Atlanta’s season started with FaZe needing a game five to take down the Paris Legion, which prompted many to question if Atlanta would remain the top team in the league for a second straight year. FaZe responded to those concerns by going 12-3 in map count over their final four qualifying matches to finish a perfect 5-0 ahead of the OpTic Texas Major.

Heading into the first Major of the 2022 CDL season, Atlanta look like the obvious favorite to win the entire tournament. This comes as no surprise, though, since FaZe won three of the five Major tournaments in 2021 before clinching the world championship at the CDL Playoffs last year.

The Subliners finish the Major One online qualifiers with a disappointing 1-4 record. The team made the decision to drop Neptune in favor of Royalty just one week into the regular season. There have been growing pains for New York, though they were able to pick up a win over the Boston Breach with their new-look roster.

New York avoided the sweep today behind an impressive game three performance from Crimsix, who went 37-27 in New York’s 3-2 victory on Gavutu Control. Unfortunately for the Subliners, that was their only map victory in the series. FaZe were simply dominant in the Hardpoints and Search and Destroy. With the loss, New York finishes the online qualifiers 11th out of 12 teams in the standings.

Presenting the official bracket for the @OpTicTexas Major I 🥇



Atlanta will be back in action at the OpTic Texas Major when they take on the Boston Breach in the first round of the winners bracket at 3:30pm CT on March 3. New York will take on the loser of the Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra in losers bracket round one.