Are there AI bots in MW3 multiplayer?

Activision has finally shed light on how matchmaking works in Call of Duty but also used the opportunity to dispel a few common misconceptions about Modern Warfare 3, including whether the ongoing franchise adds AI enemies to lobbies.

CoD recently confirmed suspicions that skill-based matchmaking does exist, but that’s not the only factor used to fill a lobby, the developers say. Activision also listed connection, time to match, playlist diversity, maps and modes, and more as reasons why players end up where they do. The devs claimed matchmaking is all designed to retain players, so users never experience a lull in finding a game and eliminating the need to add AI enemies to the fold.

The only bot in the lobby is you. Image via Activision

Are there bots in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer?

Activision confirmed in the SBMM-focused blog that CoD multiplayer does not use bots as part of the matchmaking process. “If this changes in the future, we will inform the community,” the developers then promised fans.

AI enemies have always been present in CoD Campaigns, but Warzone 2 was the first game to implement AI enemies into a multiplayer format, with DMZ challenging players to fight in PvP and PvE combat. Infinity Ward also tried to add AI enemies to the standard battle royale experience, but community members slammed the decision when bots were added to Ashika Island. The Warzone devs backtracked on that change and removed the enemies, setting a strict precedent that players are against their implementation.

For now, at least according to the developers, CoD players don’t need to worry about AI enemies taking over their multiplayer lobbies in MW3 matchmaking.