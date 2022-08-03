All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event

The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate.

A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn.

Titanium Trials increases the player HP to 300 “to simulate the toughness of a Terminator model” and the Tempered perk will appear more frequently as ground loot. Players also begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”

“Titanium Trials features a custom-built loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout weapons,” Activision said. “There are also fewer overall resources in the map to reward operators who act aggressively towards the opposition, with the cost of loadouts beginning at a higher price point and decreasing through the duration of the match.”

Here are all of the challenges and rewards to earn by playing Titanium Trials when it goes live in Warzone on Aug. 11.

Warzone Titanium Trials Endurance challenges and rewards

Image via Activision

Terminated: Complete one execution.

Reward: Battle Pass 2XP Token

Reward: Weapon 2XP Token

Reward : Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard weapon camo

Reward: Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” progression calling card #1

Reward: Rare “I Know Why You Cry” progression calling card #2

Reward: Epic “I Sense Injuries” progression calling card #3

Reward: Legendary “No Problemo” progression calling card #4

Reward: Battle Pass tier skip

Warzone Terminator cosmetic bundle Titanium Trials challenges

Image via Activision.

These challenges are for players who purchase the Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle or Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle.