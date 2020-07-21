All New Perspectives intel mission locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

A new week of intel missions greeted Call of Duty: Warzone players today. This week’s tasks go by the name of New Perspectives, and they will have players tracking six different objectives scattered around various parts of the map.

In addition to giving players pieces of information about Verdansk’s backstory, completing each quest will net you a ton of XP. Unlike most interactive quests, the objectives are quite simple, and you can complete them in both Plunder and Battle Royales modes of Warzone.

Due to the distribution of the intel pieces on the map, completing them in one go looks to be a stretch. While it seems almost impossible to pull-off in a Battle Royale match, you may have better odds in Plunder. Keep an eye out for all kinds of folders, documents, and computers while searching through a location since these intel pieces come in all shapes and sizes.

Here are all the New Perspectives intel mission locations.

Objective one – Military Base

Screengrab via Activision

The first intel is located at the Military Base, located toward the northwest of the map. Once inside, make your way to the Firing Range. Stick to the right wall of the Range and look for a coin. You should notice it on the side of the wall towards the right corner of the Firing Range. You’ll need to climb over a box to reach it, however.

Objective two – Military ATC

Screengrab via Activision

The second objective is just a couple of meters away from the first one. Get out of the Firing Range and head toward the Air Force Base.

You’ll need to go to the top floor of the air traffic control tower and search for a bunch of papers on the floor, so make sure to watch your steps.

Objective three – Airport

Screengrab via Activision

Your third destination will be the Airport. You’ll need to head to one of the storehouses located toward the right of the point of interest (POI).

There will be generators around the building, which you should use as an indicator. Once you make your way inside, look for a folder that will be on a desk.

Objective four – Boneyard Hangar

Screengrab via Activision

For the fourth piece of intel, you’ll need to make your way to Boneyard Hangar, located on the western part of Verdansk. The objective is in one of the biggest hangars around the area, toward the south of Boneyard.

Look for a laptop that’s sitting on its side on a green crate.

Objective five – City Hall

Screengrab via Activision

The last piece of the puzzle is in the City Hall building, which is basically at the center of Downtown. Ensure the building you’re entering has a blue security checkpoint sign, and look for a computer with two monitors when you get inside.

You’ll need to hop over the reception desk, and the PC should be just to your right.

Objective six

You can take a deep breath since the fifth objective was the last one on the ground. The sixth objective awards you with the XP and gives you some extra information about Ghost.

To complete this step, head over the missions tab and navigate to “Intel.” You’ll notice a checkbox next to the New Perspectives mission line, click on it, view the last intel, and claim your XP rewards.

Before jumping into a match to complete these quests, we recommend checking the Intel tab of the Missions menu to make sure you have the missions ready to go. Sometimes, there can be server-side issues that delay players from seeing the quests. If that’s the case, restart your game and check if there are any updates available to download.