All Legion missions and tiers in DMZ

DMZ’s faction missions are a perfect addition to the story-cross-battle royale. Fans of Call of Duty’s action-packed story, as well as those who enjoy the multiplayer experience, can both enjoy working through each faction’s missions, uncovering plots to take over Al Mazrah, and earning some sweet gear along the way.
Joining the Legion is said to ‘remove you from paper.’ You will go deep undercover in an effort to further the Legion’s plans to make their mark in DMZ. Your missions are so serious, should you be discovered, your actions could be considered an act of war—it’s best to keep your head down.
The Legion faction isn’t for the faint of heart. Here’s your complete list of Legion’s DMZ faction missions, sorted by tier.
DMZ Legion missions list by tier
In DMZ, you can only progress through to the next faction mission tier if you complete a majority of the previous tier. We found that, while you can solo these missions, it’s best, and arguably more fun, to do so with friends or a team.
Legion tier one missions
- Investigative
- Rewards: Contraband Bryson 500 and 5,000 XP
- Create a Class
- Rewards: Amongst Thieves Calling Card and 5,000 XP
- Health Conscious
- Rewards: City Hall Hideout Key (Worn) and 5,000 XP
- Key Elimination
- Rewards: Contraband FTAC Recon and 5,000 XP
- Frame Job
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 5,000 XP
- Buried Barrels
- Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 5,000 XP
- Muddy Waters
- Rewards: Maniples Weapon Blueprint and 5,000 XP
Legion tier two missions
- Into the Deep
- Rewards: Deckhand’s Toolbox Key (Used) and 7,500 XP
- Anti-Air
- Rewards: Contraband STB 556 and 7,500 XP
- Demolitions
- Rewards: Contraband RAPP H and 7,500 XP
- Data Collection
- Rewards: Contraband HCR 56 and 7,500 XP
- Poisoned Well
- Rewards: Contraband SP-X 80 and 7,500 XP
- A Helping Hand
- Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 7,500 XP
- Untraceable
- Rewards: After The Fight Calling Card and 15,000 XP
Legion tier three missions
- Shock Value
- Rewards: Green Access Card and 10,000 XP
- Joy Ride
- Rewards: Contraband M16 and 10,000 XP
- Lead By Example
- Rewards: Contraband 556 Icarus and 10,000 XP
- Good Fortune
- Rewards: Contraband Signal 50 and 10,000 XP
- Missing Person
- Rewards: No Loyalty Calling Card and 10,000 XP
- Deadly Precision
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 10,000 XP
- The Transporter
- Rewards: Grunt Work Operator Skin and 20,000 XP
Legion tier four missions
- Heavy Armor
- Rewards: Contraband M16 and 15,000 XP
- Intelligence Control
- Rewards: Hydro Island Computer Key and 15,000 XP
- Junkyard
- Rewards: Contraband SO-14 and 15,000 XP
- Last Minute Evac
- Rewards: Contraband RAPP H and 15,000 XP
- Wingman
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 15,000 XP
- Nail in the Coffin
- Rewards: Zarqwa Market Storage Key and 15,000 XP
- Follow Instructions
- Rewards: Legion Charm and 30,000 XP
Legion tier five missions
- Out of the Deep
- Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 20,000 XP
- All Clear
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 20,000 XP
- All Fired Up
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 20,000 XP
- Thirst For Knowledge
- Rewards: Contraband Bryson 500 and 20,000 XP
- Contractual Obligations
- Rewards: Control Tower Key and 20,000 XP
- Clean Sweep
- Rewards: No Loyalty Calling Card and 20,000 XP
- Air Traffic
- Rewards: Equites Weapon Blueprint and 40,000 XP