All Legion missions and tiers in DMZ

DMZ’s faction missions are a perfect addition to the story-cross-battle royale. Fans of Call of Duty’s action-packed story, as well as those who enjoy the multiplayer experience, can both enjoy working through each faction’s missions, uncovering plots to take over Al Mazrah, and earning some sweet gear along the way.

Joining the Legion is said to ‘remove you from paper.’ You will go deep undercover in an effort to further the Legion’s plans to make their mark in DMZ. Your missions are so serious, should you be discovered, your actions could be considered an act of war—it’s best to keep your head down.

Related: All factions in Call of Duty’s DMZ

The Legion faction isn’t for the faint of heart. Here’s your complete list of Legion’s DMZ faction missions, sorted by tier.

DMZ Legion missions list by tier

In DMZ, you can only progress through to the next faction mission tier if you complete a majority of the previous tier. We found that, while you can solo these missions, it’s best, and arguably more fun, to do so with friends or a team.

Legion tier one missions

Investigative Rewards: Contraband Bryson 500 and 5,000 XP

Create a Class Rewards: Amongst Thieves Calling Card and 5,000 XP

Health Conscious Rewards: City Hall Hideout Key (Worn) and 5,000 XP

Key Elimination Rewards: Contraband FTAC Recon and 5,000 XP

Frame Job Rewards: Double XP Token and 5,000 XP

Buried Barrels Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 5,000 XP

Muddy Waters Rewards: Maniples Weapon Blueprint and 5,000 XP



Legion tier two missions

Into the Deep Rewards: Deckhand’s Toolbox Key (Used) and 7,500 XP

Anti-Air Rewards: Contraband STB 556 and 7,500 XP

Demolitions Rewards: Contraband RAPP H and 7,500 XP

Data Collection Rewards: Contraband HCR 56 and 7,500 XP

Poisoned Well Rewards: Contraband SP-X 80 and 7,500 XP

A Helping Hand Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 7,500 XP

Untraceable Rewards: After The Fight Calling Card and 15,000 XP



Related: Is DMZ free to play? Answered

Legion tier three missions

Shock Value Rewards: Green Access Card and 10,000 XP

Joy Ride Rewards: Contraband M16 and 10,000 XP

Lead By Example Rewards: Contraband 556 Icarus and 10,000 XP

Good Fortune Rewards: Contraband Signal 50 and 10,000 XP

Missing Person Rewards: No Loyalty Calling Card and 10,000 XP

Deadly Precision Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 10,000 XP

The Transporter Rewards: Grunt Work Operator Skin and 20,000 XP



Legion tier four missions

Heavy Armor Rewards: Contraband M16 and 15,000 XP

Intelligence Control Rewards: Hydro Island Computer Key and 15,000 XP

Junkyard Rewards: Contraband SO-14 and 15,000 XP

Last Minute Evac Rewards: Contraband RAPP H and 15,000 XP

Wingman Rewards: Double XP Token and 15,000 XP

Nail in the Coffin Rewards: Zarqwa Market Storage Key and 15,000 XP

Follow Instructions Rewards: Legion Charm and 30,000 XP



Image via Activision

Legion tier five missions