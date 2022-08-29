So, who’s actually better at Call of Duty: Call of Duty League pros or Warzone pros?

This question began in earnest last year when Scump won the $100,000 winner-take-all solo Warzone match against countless Warzone pros. Could a Warzone player do the same on a CDL pro’s turf?

For the past couple of weeks, the trash-talking has been boiling over until late on Aug. 28, when some Warzone pros and Call of Duty League competitors hopped into one-vs-one matches in Vanguard.

Participating competitors included current and former CDL pros like Methodz, ZooMaa, Sib, and Scrappy facing off with competitive Warzone players and streamers Aydan and Biffle. Fans of both sides were tuned in to some late-night shenanigans.

Several matches were played, and the results may surprise you.

Aug. 29 grudge matches

Biffle (Warzone) 2-1 Methodz (CDL)

ZooMaa (Retired CDL) 1-0 Aydan (Warzone)

Scrappy (CDL) 2-0 Aydan (Warzone)

Aydan (Warzone) 2-0 Sib (CDL)

🥊 Retired Call of Duty Pro "@Zoomaa" WINS 1v1 vs. Aydan pic.twitter.com/oJY3OLULgg — The Flank (@TheFlank) August 29, 2022

Warzone players > CDL players. pic.twitter.com/JDUGqmggOM — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) August 29, 2022

Aydan won one match and lost two matches against CDL pros, while Biffle beat out Methodz 2-1. The pros played on Vanguard with radar always on in some one-vs-one action. The debate will rage on whether this is a test of true skill or not, but the argument can be made for either side. And the fans of both sides will continue to fight about it regardless of the results.

But that’s not the end of it. OpTic Hitch announced a $10,000 tournament for CDL and Warzone players to participate in. Eight teams of four will be facing off in both Modern Warfare and Warzone to crown a winner in this trash-talking bonanza. It will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

ENOUGH.



CDL vs. WZ TOURNAMENT THIS THURSDAY



$10,000



4v4

8 Teams



DM IF YOU WANT AN INVITE. pic.twitter.com/3ebsY4vRf8 — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) August 29, 2022

Stay tuned for more news on the content and viewership farm from CDL and Warzone streamers before the MW2 beta releases in a few weeks.