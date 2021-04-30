Activision reveals Warzone Revival Challenge and Battle Doc DLC to benefit Call of Duty Endowment charity

Activision has introduced the Call of Duty Endowment Revival Challenge to help benefit its Call of Duty Endowment charity.

The challenge is for all Call of Duty: Warzone players to complete five revivals of teammates in the battle royale. If one million players complete the challenge, Activision will donate $1 per player to the Endowment. The charity, founded in 2009, helps veterans find jobs after returning home.

Image via Activision

Activision is also now selling a new DLC pack, the Battle Doc pack. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this DLC will go to the Endowment, with the goal of raising $2 million. It includes an Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, a player card, a weapon charm, a double XP token, and an emblem all for $10.

"Revives are an incredibly important part of the Warzone meta, as having all your squadmates alive and healthy is a strong step toward victory, just like in squad-based game modes," Activision said. "That’s why Activision and the Call of Duty Endowment are making revives a key part of raising money for their #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign focused on placing more veterans into the civilian workforce."

The Operator skin for Sims, Combat Medic, was "designed in partnership with US Army Combat Medical Badge recipient Sergeant First Class Timothy “Doc” Hobbs Jr., US Army (Ret.)," so it even has some special meaning attached to it.

This is a simple challenge for a great cause and players can participate simply by reviving teammates, so it's a win-win situation for everyone involved, especially the Endowment.