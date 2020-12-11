Activision releases road map for season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Here's what to expect over the next few months.

The road map of content for season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been revealed.

On day one, there’s a lot to play, including four new maps, three new Operators, new weapons, and more. But that’s not all—as you can see in the image below, there’s more to expect in the next few weeks.

Season One of #BlackOpsColdWar drops December 16. pic.twitter.com/IzPO9b4rpd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 11, 2020

The game will add a new Warzone map, Rebirth Island, the return of two-vs-two Gunfight, a new Gulag experience, a new vehicle, a new Scorestreak, two new Zombies modes, and a whole lot more.

Some content will be added on day one on Dec. 16, others will be added throughout the season. There’s a lot to look forward to for fans of both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

It seems like Activision has found a working formula for post-release content in CoD. This road map and what’s in it will look familiar to anyone who played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare last year.

Season one of Black Ops Cold War is available on Dec. 16, and will most likely run for about two months before season two begins.