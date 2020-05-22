Activision further teases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 with “hijacked” blog post

Activision continued its teasers for season four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on its blog today, which had a post “hijacked” to convey a hidden message.

The blog post started out like normal, talking about the Contingency Bundle on the store, which features a new skin for Ghost. But midway through the post, it was “hijacked” to post a special, top-secret message for Armistice Operators in Verdansk, which is the name of Warzone’s map.

Earlier in the week, Warzone players found a nuclear weapon hidden under the map in a bunker. Since then, it’s been reported that the nuke will be used to change the map around, much like previous live events in Fortnite.

The message says a prototype weapon can be accessed “via marked telephones in Verdansk. Furthermore, the access code changes frequently.” With this week’s update, telephones around the map began broadcasting messages in Russian.

“This operation is top secret and should not be shared outside of Armistice,” the message reads. “We risk losing Verdansk and starting global thermonuclear war if the extraction operation is compromised.”

Let the puzzle-solving begin. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s fourth season is set to start on June 2.