‘Absolutely atrocious’: MW3 players want Activision to tweak key gun attachment

Iron sights are in dire need of a fix according to the Modern Warfare 3 community, and it’s not just one, it’s almost all of them.

Players claim the default sights block vision and make hitting those all-important shots difficult. Most weapons start off with iron sights and can be chopped and changed as time goes on. As you level up, red dot sights and ACOG scopes are unlocked. However, players believe iron sights in their current state are “absolutely atrocious” and something needs to be done. This led to flocks of gamers critiquing iron sights on Nov. 26 Reddit threads, and players begging for Activision to fix its visibility.

See? They’re not using iron sights. Image via Activision

Since these sights are required in the initial stages of the multiplayer experience, players are forced to gruel through its arduous gameplay due to a lack of unlocked attachments. The state of these iron sights leads to more deaths in-game, according to the community. This means gamers have to level up to a certain point to enjoy their weapon to its fullest. This paired with significant recoil, or what players describe as a “seizure every time you shoot,” makes leveling up your weapons to that specific point agonizing. Players claimed MW3’s iron sights make other reticles mandatory. It seems they need other sights to keep their aim precise, and they want the freedom to use effective scope-less weapons.

Whether these changes come soon is entirely dependent on Activision, and currently, they’ve got a long list of player requests to consider. The CoD community has already begged Activision for weapon changes in the past week. Weapons like the Riot Shield have taken over the CoD landscape, and players are fed up.

Players also noted healing problems within MW3. As it stands, wounded players require significant amounts of time to completely regenerate, thus making CoD‘s infamously quick-paced gameplay almost come to a complete halt. We’ll just have to wait until fans’ iron sight suggestion moves up the list, or if it even makes it on at all.