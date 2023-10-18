5 changes from the Modern Warfare 3 beta that need to happen before launch

It needs help to realize its potential.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3′s impending release has many yearly players excited for what Sledgehammer Games has cooked up, thanks in large part to a rollback of features and mechanics introduced by Infinity Ward in Modern Warfare 2.

The feedback has mostly been positive after the two-weekend beta test on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but there’s still a lot that can be done to help MW3 become the next great CoD title. And that all starts with making changes from the beta ahead of the game’s launch on Nov. 10.

Here are changes that need to happen for MW3 to be better at launch than it was in the beta.

Spawns need big adjustments

This is what betas are for. Image via Activision

One of the top issues in the beta was inconsistent and poor spawn placement in the game’s respawn modes. This issue was so bad that it made MW2 2009’s classic maps feel unimpressive, frustrating, or simply “off” in comparison to the originals.

Spawning near or in front of enemies should never happen, but it always seems to be a yearly occurrence during CoD’s beta or right at release. Let’s try to avoid it happening again at launch and improve the spawn logic before the game is in the hands of players.

MW3’s full potential can begin to be realized once spawn logic has improved. Until then, the RNG of whether you spawn with an enemy aiming down their sights at your head or with your back turned to them will always be annoying.

Improve visibility

You shouldn’t need high-powered goggles to see foes. Image via Activision

Adding nametags above enemy heads was a good start, but visibility in the MW3 beta was still not great. It was the top complaint among players who tried the beta out on any of the available platforms, across a variety of setups.

Even after the addition of nametags, I still had issues with panic-shooting teammates and teammates also shooting at me. There’s clearly still an issue here, and something needs to be tweaked with the game’s graphic settings or color gradient to make it easier to see enemies.

Weapon balancing

This guy’s dominant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon balancing is a given and most likely to happen at launch, and if not, then soon after launch.

Simply put, the MCW and Striker were miles apart from other weapons in the beta. But two guns being good is not the problem; it’s that every other gun pales in comparison, other than maybe the AMR-9 and BAS-B.

The fix here should be to bring the other weapons up a bit to make them compete with the MCW and Striker rather than nerfing the kings, which in turn would be a second nerf for the Striker after a balance update before the beta’s second weekend.

Stop disbanding lobbies

A minor request, but one that’s existed over the past few CoD titles: Stop disbanding lobbies.

In the early CoD games, lobbies would not disband after every match. This allowed teams to play against each other for several games, create rivalries, and even begin friendships or invite others to their parties after having a positive experience.

Lobbies would only disband when one team was stomped out badly by the other—and that’s a positive feature, too. Bringing this back would be a net win in the eyes of many players.

Tone down skill-based matchmaking

Let us stick together. Image via Activision

Addressing skill-based matchmaking is more wishful thinking than anything else. I know this isn’t going to happen. But I need to dream and hold on to the hopes for something better, otherwise I will wither away into nothing after I get trounced by CDL Challengers tryout participants for the fifth game in a row on launch night.

SBMM is in the game for a reason. It clearly works in a metric that matters for Activision (money and/or player retention rates) so it isn’t disappearing. But it would really make me and many others happy to not have to deal with our public matches feeling like ranked games on main stage.

A man can dream.

