Double XP is live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Double XP is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to celebrate the new year. Players can enjoy double XP for five days and there are multiple playlists that are perfect for grinding.

Treyarch introduced a playlist update earlier this week featuring 24/7 playlists for Nuketown Holiday and Raid. Both maps are smaller choices and allow players to continually engage the enemy. This is perfect for ranking up quickly, especially with double XP active.

Prop Hunt has also returned and is a fun party mode to play with friends. This mode doesn't reward as much XP, but the fun hide and seek gameplay is worth it. A three-vs-three Gunfight Snipers Only playlist is also available for players looking for a competitive experience with a unique twist. Players who prefer the classic two-vs-two Gunfight experience can enjoy the regular playlist, too.

Face Off recently returned to Cold War and allows groups of three to compete on smaller maps in a rotation of game modes. These quick and fun maps are excellent for players who want a break from the traditional six-vs-six modes.

Warzone players can also rank up quickly with the double XP, especially if they have an aggressive playstyle. Rebirth Island is the ideal choice for players trying to earn a lot of XP since it's smaller than Verdansk and enemies are always nearby.

Double XP will be available until Jan. 4 at 12pm CT. Make sure to start 2021 off right by taking advantage of the extra XP.