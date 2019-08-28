Twitch and Subway partner for SUBtember

Twitch has signed a partnership with restaurant franchise Subway for this year’s SUBtember, the streaming platform announced today.

SUBtember will run from Sept. 3 to 24. Twitch will offer a 50-percent discount on new tier-one subscriptions made on a web browser or the platform’s desktop app. SUBtember was introduced in 2017 and allows viewers to show more support for their favorite streamers.

This doesn’t mean that the streamers receive half of the subscription’s value, though. Twitch will give the full value to them just like it’s done in previous editions of SUBtember.

You have to be logged in to your Twitch account to subscribe to your favorite streamers. There’s no limit on the number of times a user can subscribe using the SUBtember discount. Subscribers often gain access to all of the streamer’s chat emotes, ad-free viewing, and a subscriber badge that gets upgraded the longer you support that streamer.

Subway will be gifting subscriptions in various channels, creating its own Twitch channel to invite streamers, and giving out 10 percent more bits when a user cheers 10 or more.

SUBtember isn’t available for Twitch mobile, however. After one month, the subscription will renew at the normal price.

Last year, one of the most famous streamers, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, had a partnership with Twitch that offered $1 subscriptions for SUBtember. It’s unclear if he or anyone else will have a similar promotion this year.